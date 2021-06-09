Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

