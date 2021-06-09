Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 124,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ECON opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63.

