Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 269,130 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 742.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders have sold a total of 31,892 shares of company stock worth $2,122,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

