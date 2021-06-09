Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBK opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

