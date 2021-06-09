Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 74,604 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

