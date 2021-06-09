Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 231,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 119.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

