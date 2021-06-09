Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.84.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,311.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,230.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $845.86 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.