HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 56,696 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. HH&L Acquisition comprises 100.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.56% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

