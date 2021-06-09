Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) versus Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Desktop Metal and Manitex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.29%. Manitex International has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Manitex International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Manitex International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 207.79 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -24.56 Manitex International $167.50 million 0.87 -$13.61 million ($0.12) -61.17

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Manitex International -4.16% -5.94% -2.26%

Summary

Manitex International beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.