Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.56

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 3180953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$24.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

