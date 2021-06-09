Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.82

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $193.48, with a volume of 3843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.79.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

