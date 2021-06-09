Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto Sells 1,688 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UCTT stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.