Brian S. Fetterolf Buys 900 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 900 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,348.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.