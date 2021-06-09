Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.48 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

