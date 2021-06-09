Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Up 14.1%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) was up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 32,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 562,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

