Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.60

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.60 and last traded at $166.55, with a volume of 3463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

