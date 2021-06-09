KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

