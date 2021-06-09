Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,693,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $695,500,000 after purchasing an additional 637,431 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 61,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.1% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

