Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

