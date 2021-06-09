Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 53,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,429,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.