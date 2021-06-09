Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Bryan K. Segedi Purchases 1,000 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $7,872,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

