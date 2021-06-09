Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,150 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $151,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,078,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.