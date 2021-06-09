Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 30,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company has a market cap of C$988.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

