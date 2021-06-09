Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 5,551 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHMG stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

