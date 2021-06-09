Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 5,551 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CHMG stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.11.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
