Insider Selling: BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BSQUARE stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.63.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

