Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 190.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

