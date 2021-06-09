Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,051 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.