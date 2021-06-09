Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,118 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 38.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $868.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

