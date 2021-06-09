Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of FLR opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

