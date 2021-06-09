Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

BYD stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

