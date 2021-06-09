Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

