Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,100 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

NYSE:AJG opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

