Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €113.00 ($132.94) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.17 ($99.02).

Shares of KGX opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.02. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

