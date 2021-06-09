Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 395,365 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 395,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,673,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,513,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Ambev stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

