Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

