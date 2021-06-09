Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Copart were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

