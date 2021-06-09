Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 723 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

PALL stock opened at $262.06 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $172.06 and a 1 year high of $280.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.72.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

