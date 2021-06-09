2,409 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zai Lab by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,418 shares of company stock worth $46,637,183.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.80.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

