Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,546 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in XPeng by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

XPEV opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion and a PE ratio of -24.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.