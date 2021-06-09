Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,046 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $7,345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

