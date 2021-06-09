Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

