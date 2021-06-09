iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG opened at C$70.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.76. The company has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.4003225 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.