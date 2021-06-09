Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,641 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

