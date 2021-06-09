DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.08

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 53115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $133,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

