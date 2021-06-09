Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.71

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.71 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 1112249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.02. The company has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,523.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

