Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.54. OneMain posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

