Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 191,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

