Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,650.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 5847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £608.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

