Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.69

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 38756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

