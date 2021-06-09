Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Down 4.3%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.65. 10,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

